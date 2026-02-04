Nominate an outstanding woman at the Tower Hamlets Women’s Awards

Shine a spotlight on the extraordinary women who are helping to balance the scales for gender equity and making a local impact, at the Tower Hamlets Women’s Awards 2026.

Now in its third year, the awards celebrate the achievements, leadership and impact of women across the borough.

First launched in 2024 by Tower Hamlets Council, alongside the Women’s Commission, the awards champion efforts to tackle gender inequality by amplifying the voices, talents and contributions of local women.

Executive Mayor of Tower Hamlets, Lutfur Rahman said:

“Women make an invaluable contribution to the social, cultural and economic life of Tower Hamlets.

“Their leadership, dedication and resilience continue to shape our borough for the better.

“I encourage everyone to nominate the women who are making a local impact and help us shine a light on their achievements.”

This year’s awards feature eight categories including:

Carer of the Year

Businessowner Excellence of the Year

Young Woman of the Year

Lifetime Achievement Award

Nominations are open now until Friday 22 February and can be submitted online at www.towerhamlets.gov.uk/IWDAwards

Residents who require a paper copy can email Equalities@towerhamlets.gov.uk

The awards ceremony will take place on Monday 23 March at the Town Hall. You can book tickets here.