Former Prince Andrew Has Now Moved Out of Royal Lodge

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has moved out of his Royal Lodge home and is now residing on the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk. Removal vehicles and skips were seen photographed arriving the Windsor property today as it was made clear that the former Prince had already vacated.

The move was first reported by the Sun newspaper last night, who said that Andrew left on Monday “under the cover of darkness.”

A van was spotted leaving the gates of Royal Lodge, following Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s move to the Sandringham Estate.

T&C understands that it is correct Andrew has relocated to Norfolk and that he may go back and forth from there to Windsor while the transitional phase of his move takes place. The BBC reported today that Andrew is currently staying at Wood Farm Cottage on the Sandringham Estate, saying he will reside there until his permanent home on the Estate is ready.

When Andrew’s titles were taken away last year, it was made clear that he would move out of Royal Lodge as soon as was practical. But the fact his permanent home is said not to be ready suggests that his departure from Windsor was in haste following the intense scrutiny on him and the monarchy from the latest Epstein files.

Andrew appears frequently in the 3.5 million newly released pages of files, with correspondence showing that he was in contact with Epstein after the time he said he cut him off. Since their release, the lawyer of a woman who says she was sent to the UK by Epstein for an alleged sexual encounter with Andrew at Royal Lodge has also spoken to the BBC. Thames Valley Police, the force that covers the Windsor area, has said it is assessing this information.

The Palace is continuing not to comment other than to make it clear they don’t speak for Andrew. The last time they issued a statement about him remains in October last year when they announced he would be having his titles removed and would be moving out of Royal Lodge. This action was taken despite the fact that, as they acknowledged, he continues to deny all allegations.

Andrew has lived in the Lodge since 2004 after taking out a 75-year lease in 2003, paying a total of £8.5 million upfront and a “peppercorn rent.” His ex-wife Sarah Ferguson also lived with him but is said to be making her own future arrangements.