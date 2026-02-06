Election Commission declares readiness for Feb-12 polls

The Election Commission (EC) has completed all preparations for the 13th parliamentary election and referendum scheduled for February 12, Election Commissioner Md Anwarul Islam Sarker said.

In an interview with the state-run BSS, Anwarul Sarker said the commission is fully ready, adding that no tasks remain except for voters to cast their ballots. He noted that while ballot papers are still being delivered to a few constituencies, the distribution process will be completed within the next few days, well ahead of polling day.

On the law and order situation, the commissioner said an unprecedented number of security personnel have been deployed to ensure a peaceful election. “This is the highest deployment of law enforcement in the country’s electoral history,” he said, adding that no major untoward incidents have been reported so far.

According to EC officials, ballot papers for both the election and referendum have already reached 116 constituencies, with the remaining areas set to receive them by February 7.

EC Secretariat Senior Secretary Akhtar Ahmed said some ballots had to be reprinted following court orders reinstating candidates at the last moment, causing slight delays, but assured that all materials would reach polling centres on time.

Under the security plan, the army will remain deployed for seven days before and after the election, while Ansar members will be on duty for eight days. Police have already been deployed, with partial army deployment in place. In addition, 1,050 executive magistrates will operate mobile courts from February 8 to 14, alongside judicial magistrates.

The EC said a total of 12,77,11,793 voters are registered for the election and referendum, including 6,48,25,361 men, 6,28,85,200 women and 1,232 transgender voters. Jhalakati-1 has the lowest number of voters, while Gazipur-2 has the highest.

A total of 2,034 candidates are contesting in 300 constituencies, although voting in Sherpur-3 has been cancelled following the death of a Jamaat-e-Islami candidate. Fifty-one political parties are taking part, with BNP fielding the highest number of candidates. More than 250 independents are also in the race.

Voting will be held at 42,779 polling centres nationwide, comprising 2,47,482 booths. Around 800,000 officials and 900,000 members of law enforcement agencies will be engaged in election duties.

Observer presence will be significant, with over 55,000 domestic observers from 81 organisations and around 500 foreign observers monitoring the polls.

Meanwhile, more than 15 lakh voters have registered for postal voting, including expatriates and voters inside the country. Of them, over 4.8 lakh expatriate voters have already cast their votes.