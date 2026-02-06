BNP manifesto pledges justice, reform and prosperous Bangladesh

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) on Friday unveiled its manifesto for the 13th national parliamentary election, pledging to establish a justice-driven, humane and economically vibrant Bangladesh under the guiding principle of “Bangladesh First.”

Announcing the manifesto at a formal event in Dhaka, BNP Chairman Tarique Rahman outlined an ambitious vision centred on democratic renewal, social protection, economic transformation and institutional accountability.

The programme was presented just six days ahead of the general election, setting out the party’s policy priorities and ideological direction.

The manifesto draws on several foundational documents, including the late President Ziaur Rahman’s 19-point programme, former prime minister Khaleda Zia’s Vision-2030, Tarique Rahman’s 31-point proposal for state restructuring, and the July National Charter. Together, these frameworks form the basis of BNP’s commitment to democracy, justice, moral governance and national interest.

Central to the manifesto is a pledge to restore the sanctity of the ballot and ensure that public authority derives solely from free and fair elections.

The party promises comprehensive reforms to the electoral and constitutional systems, alongside strong safeguards for media freedom, freedom of expression and social equality. It also commits to preparing an updated and accurate list of Liberation War martyrs, ensuring dignity and recognition for freedom fighters, and preserving historical truth.

Addressing the July mass uprising and the prolonged anti-authoritarian movement, BNP pledged justice, rehabilitation and support for victims and families of those killed.

The party also announced plans to establish a Truth and Healing Commission as part of a broader national reconciliation initiative aimed at promoting unity and restorative justice.

On governance and anti-corruption, the manifesto outlines a series of institutional reforms, including legal restructuring, transparent procurement systems, real-time audits and performance evaluations of government projects.

BNP vowed to recover funds allegedly laundered abroad over the past decade and restore public confidence through strict accountability measures.

The party placed strong emphasis on social welfare, promising a rights-based protection system that includes Family Cards for households, Farmer Cards for agricultural workers and small traders, expanded social safety nets, and a pension scheme for private-sector employees.

Special assistance has also been pledged for people with disabilities, orphans, underdeveloped regions and marginalised communities. To promote women’s empowerment, BNP said Family Cards would be issued in the name of female heads of households and pledged free education for women up to postgraduate level.

To tackle unemployment, the manifesto proposes the creation of employment exchanges at district and upazila levels, free public internet access points, and expanded training and language centres for overseas employment.

On the economy, BNP set an ambitious target of transforming Bangladesh into a $1 trillion economy by 2034 through investment-led growth.

Key measures include increasing foreign direct investment, strengthening small and medium enterprises, supporting start-ups, reforming the banking sector, stabilising inflation, and modernising capital markets. Infrastructure development plans include upgrading Chattogram and Mongla ports, expanding power generation capacity, and strengthening energy transmission networks.

In the ICT sector, BNP aims to position Bangladesh as a regional hub for technology and artificial intelligence, create one million new tech jobs, and implement a nationwide connectivity master plan.

Revenue reforms aim to gradually raise the tax-to-GDP ratio to 15 percent, while urban development initiatives focus on affordable housing, waste management and improved civic services.

Reaffirming its stance on religious freedom, BNP pledged to uphold the principle that religion is personal and the state belongs to all, while expanding welfare and honorariums for religious leaders.

The manifesto also promises stronger legal protection for journalists, justice for past attacks on media workers, and the formation of a National Journalists’ Welfare Board.

Nine key electoral commitments

A “Family Card” will be introduced to protect marginalised and low-income families, ensuring Tk2,500 per month or essential commodities of equivalent value. The amount of assistance will be increased gradually.To ensure fair prices for farmers’ produce, subsidies, easy loans, agricultural insurance and state-supported marketing will be strengthened through a “Farmer Card.” Fish farmers, livestock rearers and small agri-entrepreneurs will also benefit.To build a corruption-free and humane healthcare system, BNP plans to recruit 100,000 health workers nationwide, ensure quality treatment at district and metropolitan levels, provide comprehensive maternal and child healthcare, and expand preventive services.To establish an enjoyable and employment-oriented education system, the party pledges to formulate a value- and skills-based education policy, prioritise primary education, provide technological support to teachers and students, and introduce a mid-day meal programme.To secure the future of youth, BNP promises job creation, enhancement of technical and language skills, support for startups and entrepreneurs, integration into global e-commerce platforms, and merit-based public sector recruitment.Sports infrastructure and training facilities will be expanded at district and upazila levels to turn sports into a viable profession and livelihood.To strengthen environmental protection and climate resilience, BNP plans to excavate and re-excavate 20,000 kilometres of rivers and canals, plant 250 million trees within five years, and introduce modern waste management systems with public participation.To reinforce religious and social harmony, a welfare system including honorariums and training will be introduced for religious leaders of all faiths.To boost the digital economy and global connectivity, BNP pledges to introduce international payment systems such as PayPal, establish a regional e-commerce hub, and expand exports of “Made in Bangladesh” products.