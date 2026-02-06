Vote manipulators will face consequences like fascists: Nahid

Jatiya Nagorik Party (NCP) Convener Nahid Islam on Friday warned that anyone attempting to manipulate votes or commit election fraud would face consequences similar to those suffered by fascists.

Addressing an election rally in Savar in support of Dilshana Parul, the 11-party alliance candidate for Dhaka-19, Nahid said the February 12 election would determine the country’s future and serve as a public verdict against corruption and loan defaulters.

Calling the polls an election for reform, Nahid urged voters to support Dilshana Parul, noting that she had returned from abroad to work for the people.

He described the election as an opportunity to deliver a verdict against oppression and to free the country from hegemonists and fascists.

“We are participating in the February 12 election to establish justice and create opportunities for new leadership,” he said.

Nahid alleged that certain parties were obstructing women candidates’ campaigns out of fear and referred to the killing of one of their supporters in Sherpur.

“Those who seek power through murder must be stopped. February 12 is the day to stop them,” he said.

Criticising the government, Nahid said authorities had failed to arrest those responsible for the killing of Osman Hadi, adding that justice was still being demanded by his family. “This election will deliver a verdict based on the ideals of Osman Hadi and the July uprising,” he said.

The NCP leader stressed that his party would not compromise on independence or submit to hegemony, urging voters to go to polling centres without fear.

“Even if you vote against us, go to the polls to establish justice and reject slavery,” he said.

Warning against the return of corrupt politics, Nahid said dishonest leaders must not be allowed back into power.

He added that if the 11-party alliance formed the government, experienced and skilled professionals from both home and abroad would be involved in governance.

The rally, held at a field near Matribagan Mosque in Shahibagh under Savar Municipality, was presided over by NCP Savar upazila convener Zulkarnain.

Dilshana Parul, Jamaat-e-Islami Dhaka District Ameer Maulana Delwar Hossain, District Secretary Maulana Afzal Hossain, District Legal Affairs Secretary Advocate Shahidul Islam and Savar District Political Secretary Hasan Mahbub Master also addressed the gathering.