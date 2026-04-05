PM seeks religious cooperation to build a ‘Better Bangladesh’

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has called for cooperation from people of all religions to build a happy and prosperous “Better Bangladesh.”

He made the remarks on Sunday at a goodwill reception organised at the Cabinet Division conference room at the Secretariat on the occasion of Easter Sunday, one of the most important religious festivals of the Christian community.

Prime Minister’s Additional Press Secretary Atikur Rahman Ruman said a delegation from the Christian community met the prime minister to exchange greetings on the occasion of Easter.

“The honourable prime minister exchanged greetings and views with them and wished the Christian community continued success,” he said.

During the meeting, the prime minister explained his government’s position on religious harmony, saying, “We view people of all religions equally and love everyone the same. We believe religion belongs to individuals, but the country belongs to everyone.”

He also urged people of all faiths to work together for national development. “Let us move forward with the goal of building the country together. People of all religions must work in unity, regardless of faith or caste, to build a happy, prosperous and better Bangladesh,” he added.

Referring to the 13th parliamentary elections held on 12 February, Tarique said people from all religious communities voted for the BNP.

“There was a common perception that people of other religions do not vote for BNP. This election has proven that wrong,” he said, adding that people from all backgrounds supported the party’s victory.

Highlighting the condition of the country when his government assumed office, the prime minister said, “When BNP took responsibility through the people’s mandate, the country was in a fragile state. The economy, communication sector and many other sectors were in poor condition. It felt like we had taken responsibility for a war-ravaged country.”

He also mentioned that his government had to address an energy crisis linked to the Israel–Iran conflict.

Earlier, Reverend Asim Baroi, general secretary of the Bangladesh Bible Society, and Wing Commander (retd) Christopher M Adhikari of the Federation of Protestant Churches in Bangladesh also spoke on behalf of the Christian community and conveyed their greetings to the prime minister.

They praised various welfare initiatives taken by the BNP government under Tarique’s leadership, including the family card programme, waiver of farm loans of up to Tk10,000 with interest, and special honorariums for imams, muezzins, temple priests, caretakers, Buddhist monastery heads, and Christian clergy.

The leaders also called for representation of Christians in reserved seats in Parliament and demanded that Easter Sunday be declared a public holiday. They expressed their commitment to support the government and work as partners in development.

Paying tribute to former prime minister Khaleda Zia, they said prayers had been offered for her in about 7,000 churches and that prayers are now being offered daily for the success of the current government led by Tarique Rahman.

In his response, the prime minister assured that the demands of the Christian community would be considered.

At the end of the meeting, representatives of the Christian community presented a commemorative crest to the prime minister on the occasion of Easter Sunday.