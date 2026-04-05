US ambassador calls on PM

US Ambassador to Bangladesh Brent T. Christensen on Sunday paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Tarique Rahman.

The US envoy met the premier at his Cabinet Division office in the Bangladesh Secretariat here this noon, said Prime Minister’s Additional Press Secretary Atikur Rahman Ruman.

During the meeting, the US ambassador handed over two photographs and a replica of the White House to the Prime Minister.

One photograph features Shaheed President Ziaur Rahman and former US President Jimmy Carter, while the other shows former Prime Minister Begum Khaleda Zia and former US President George Bush Sr.

Foreign Minister Dr Khalilur Rahman and Prime Minister’s Adviser for Foreign Affairs Humaiun Kobir were present at the meeting.

During the meeting, they discussed various issues of mutual interest.