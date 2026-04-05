Bangladesh seeks UN support for phased LDC graduation

Commerce Minister Khandakar Abdul Muktadir on Sunday underscored the necessity of a planned and phased transition for Bangladesh’s graduation from the Least Developed Country (LDC) status to ensure the national economy remains resilient against potential risks.

“The transition process must be managed meticulously to protect trade and industrial sectors,” he said during a high-level meeting with United Nations Under-Secretary-General and Senior Representative of UN-OHRLLS Rabab Fatima at the Planning Commission in the city.

The dialogue focused extensively on the extension of the LDC graduation timeline, managing post-graduation challenges, and securing a framework for sustainable development.

During the meeting, Muktadir reiterated that the continuous support of development partners is a critical requirement for maintaining the nation’s economic momentum.

“Bangladesh aims to complete the LDC graduation through a planned and phased transition to ensure that the national economy, trade, and industrial sectors do not face any risks,” he added.

Rabab Fatima lauded Bangladesh’s significant development milestones and praised the country’s progress on various socio-economic fronts.

She reaffirmed that the United Nations remains committed to providing the necessary assistance to ensure that Bangladesh’s transition is both sustainable and inclusive.

The meeting was attended by senior officials, including Mahbubur Rahman, secretary of the Ministry of Commerce, and Md Shahriar Kader Siddiky, secretary of the Economic Relations Division (ERD).

Other senior representatives from relevant departments were also present to provide technical insights into the graduation roadmap.