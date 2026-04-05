Upstream rains flood haors, endanger boro harvest

Thousands of hectares of boro paddy in Sunamganj’s haor areas are under threat as severe waterlogging triggered by unusually heavy upstream rainfall continues to inundate croplands across the district.

The situation has turned critical since the last week of March when excessive rainfall in upstream catchment areas caused rivers to swell and overflow, sending water rushing into the low-lying haors.

Farmers are now locked in a dispute over how to manage the excess water.

While those in the upper haors are pressing to cut embankments to ease waterlogging, downstream farmers are resisting the move, fearing their fields will be submerged.

According to official data, at least 1,189 hectares of boro land have already gone underwater.

Sources at the Water Development Board (WDB) said 710 Project Implementation Committees (PICs) were formed this season across 53 haors to construct crop protection embankments.

Although earthwork has been completed, turfing is still underway in many areas.

Rainfall data shows a sharp increase this year, with Sunamganj recording around 200 millimetres of rain in March compared to just 5 millimetres during the same period last year.

“The excessive rainwater from upstream has overflowed rivers and entered haors from multiple points,” said a senior WDB official.

An emergency meeting held by the district administration on March 31 was followed by field inspections to assess drainage requirements.

Authorities have so far cut embankments in at least 10 haors on a limited scale to release trapped water.

However, tensions among farmers persist.

“If farmers in the upper areas cut the dams, those downstream resist to protect their crops,” said Md Selim, a resident of Mohanpur village in Sunamganj Sadar upazila.

According to the Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE), boro has been cultivated on 223,511 hectares in more than 200 haors in the district this season.

“If fully harvested, the crop could yield around 1.4 million tonnes of rice, with an estimated market value of Tk5,050 crore,” said DAE Deputy Director Md Omar Faruk.

“But farmers now fear significant losses due to waterlogging and the possibility of further heavy rainfall,” he said.

Waterlogging has already affected several haors, including Mini Pagnar, Halir, Kailani, Chhayar, Putiyar, Dakuar, Joalbhanga and Kanlar.

Local farmers complained that many natural drainage canals have been encroached upon or filled up over the years, worsening the situation.

Chittaranjan Talukder, vice-president of Haor Banchao Andolan, said early and intense rainfall has overwhelmed the natural water bodies.

“Rivers, canals and beels that usually act as reservoirs are already full and overflowing. Waterlogging is widespread, and farmers are struggling to cope,” he said. adding that proper dredging of rivers and wetlands could help mitigate the crisis.

WDB Executive Engineer Mamun Howlader said emergency drainage efforts are underway.

“Rainfall in both Cherrapunji and Sunamganj has been significantly higher this year. Some haors are already being drained,” he said.

Officials warned that the situation may worsen, with heavy rainfall forecast for April 6-7.

“As the season progresses, timely intervention is crucial to prevent large-scale crop losses,” said Omar Faruk.

With uncertainty looming, harrowing farmers are now anxiously waiting for effective measures to save their standing crops.