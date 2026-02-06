Inqilab Moncho leader Jaber ‘shot,’ group claims

Inqilab Moncho Member Secretary Abdullah Al Jaber has sustained “bullet injuries” due to police firing while attempting to besiege the chief adviser’s official residence, state guesthouse Jamuna, the group claimed in a Facebook post on Friday.

Law enforcers, wearing boots, also kicked the group’s two women activists, Tasnim Juma and Shanta, the group alleged. According to media reports, at least 20 people were injured in the clash, including journalists who got caught between the two sides.

Around 4:30pm, in a follow-up Facebook post, Inqilab Moncho urged “all demonstrators” to avoid all forms of public gathering and stay safe until the group’s injured activists recover.

After receiving medical treatment Inqilab Moncho would again take to the streets, it warned.

Earlier, around 3:50pm, Inqilab Moncho activists began a march towards Jamuna from the Hotel InterContinental intersection. Police blocked their movement mid-way with barricades. As they attempted to forcibly break through, police used batons, and fired tear gas as well as water cannon to disperse the protesters. Police also reportedly lobbed sound grenades. The protesters responded by throwing brickbats.

Subsequently, the Paribagh-Bangla Motor area turned into a conflict zone. Inqilab Moncho activists and other demonstrators, including Islami Chhatrashibir leader Salauddin Ammar, was injured in the clashes. Salauddin Ammar is also the general secretary of Rajshahi University Central Students’ Union (RUCSU).

The injured are receiving treatment at the Dhaka Medical College Hospital.