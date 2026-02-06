7,379 products to get duty-free access to Japanese market

Bangladesh and Japan have signed an Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA), granting duty-free access to a wide range of Bangladeshi products in the Japanese market.

The information was confirmed through a press release issued by the Press Information Department (PID) on Friday.

The agreement was signed in Tokyo during an official ceremony attended by Bangladesh’s Commerce Adviser Sheikh Bashiruddin and Japan’s Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) Hagiuda Koichi, along with senior officials from both countries.

This marks the first time Bangladesh has signed such an economic partnership deal with any country.

Under the EPA, some 7,379 Bangladeshi products will enjoy 100% duty-free access to Japan, while around 1,000 Japanese products will receive similar preferential or duty-free treatment in Bangladesh.

The agreement is expected to significantly boost bilateral trade, investment, and economic cooperation.

The deal also covers service sector, allowing Bangladeshi professionals to work in Japan in sectors such as IT, engineering, education, caregiving, and nursing.

In addition, the agreement is expected to facilitate Japanese investment in Bangladesh’s manufacturing, infrastructure, energy, and logistics sectors.

Officials said the EPA would deepen long-term economic relations, enhance market access, promote technology transfer, and contribute to sustainable economic growth and employment generation in Bangladesh.