Australian envoy signs deal with election watchdog to ensure credible polls

Australian High Commissioner Susan Ryle and Asian Network for Free Elections (ANFREL) Executive Director Brizza Rosales signed an agreement on 27 January to support independent international election observation for the 12 February elections in Bangladesh.

Australia values its partnership with Bangladesh, grounded in mutual respect and a shared commitment to democratic principles, the High Commission said in a Facebook post on Thursday.

“Our collaboration with ANFREL will help strengthen transparency in the Bangladesh election season and deepen understanding of the political and civic space, including participation by women, youth, and vulnerable groups,” it added.

“This support complements Australia’s assistance to the Bangladesh Election Commission through the UNDP led BALLOT Project, reaffirming our commitment to free, fair and participatory elections,” the statement read.