12 Feb election a mandate to restore people’s rights, rebuild nation: Tarique

BNP Chairman Tarique Rahman on Saturday said the upcoming national election is not merely about electing public representatives but about restoring people’s rights and rebuilding Bangladesh.

“The February-12 election would be an election to rebuild the country as people had been deprived not only of political rights and freedom of expression but had also fallen behind economically over the past decade,” he said while addressing a massive rally at Thakurgaon Government Boys’ High School ground.

Pointing towards some people seated beside the stage, Tarique said their relatives had fallen to enforced disappearances and killings while many others had endured repression and torture over the past decade in their struggle to restore democratic rights.

“The time has come for people to reclaim their lost rights,” he said.

Addressing youths, he said proper job opportunities have not been created and young people have not been trained as skilled workers as promised.

He also stressed the need for empowering women economically, saying half of the country’s population is women and the country cannot move forward without ensuring their employment.

On farmers’ issues, Tarique said the previous authoritarian government had failed to provide necessary economic support to farmers.

He said BNP plans to introduce family cards to support women financially and help households run smoothly while agriculture cards would be given to farmers to enable easy access to agricultural loans.

Tarique also promised that if BNP wins the election, agricultural loans of up to Tk 10,000 would be waived.

“BNP wants to move the country forward with people and the support of citizens is essential as people are the real owners of the country,” he said.

Seeking votes for the BNP, he said his plans include reopening sugar mills and other industries in the region, establishing Thakurgaon Cadet College, building cold storage facilities for farmers, and creating an IT sector hub to generate employment.

He also promised that the local airport would be made operational as soon as possible if BNP forms the government.

Tarique said people of all religions would live in peace and everyone would be judged based on merit and competence, not religion.

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, also present at the rally, said the country is looking towards Tarique Rahman to rescue it from destruction, urging people to give him full support in these difficult times.

BNP candidates from Thakurgaon-1, Thakurgaon-2, Thakurgaon-3, Panchagarh-2 and Dinajpur-1 constituencies also addressed the rally.