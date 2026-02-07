EuroCham wants immediate resumption of Ctg Port operations

The European Union Chamber of Commerce in Bangladesh (EuroCham Bangladesh) on Saturday reiterated grave concern over ongoing disruptions at Chattogram Port, which are inflicting mounting economic losses, jeopardising export performance and undermining confidence in Bangladesh’s supply chain reliability.

EuroCham Bangladesh stressed that predictable, uninterrupted and efficient port operations are essential for safeguarding export performance, protecting millions of jobs indirectly supported by overseas demand, and maintaining Bangladesh’s reputation as a reliable sourcing destination for European and global markets.

EU apparel imports from Bangladesh recently exceeded US$9.6bn.

EuroCham Bangladesh urged all relevant stakeholders to take immediate steps to ensure the full resumption of normal port operations.

EuroCham Bangladesh urged resolve ongoing disputes through constructive dialogue in a manner that safeguards national economic interests and advance port modernisation initiatives that enhance efficiency, reliability and long-term competitiveness as well as predictability.

EuroCham Bangladesh said it remains committed to supporting business growth thus strengthening Bangladesh’s trade infrastructure and stands ready to engage constructively with authorities and stakeholders to help ensure a stable, efficient and future-ready port system.

Chattogram Port handles more than 90 per cent of Bangladesh’s international trade and is the primary gateway for the country’s export-oriented industries.

Under normal conditions, the port moves around 2,000-2,500 export containers daily. Over recent days, however, work stoppages have brought operations almost entirely to a standstill, leaving export goods and container movements in limbo.

EuroCham members and European brands sourcing from Bangladesh are reporting growing concern.

With export schedules collapsing, delivery windows are being missed and additional logistics costs are accruing.

In monetary terms, export goods valued at an estimated US$660m (around Tk 80 billion) are currently stuck in around 13,000 containers at port facilities, private depots and ships unable to berth or depart.

In 2024–25 the port handled more than 831,000 export container units valued at US$42.3bn.

Textiles and RMG account for around 80 per cent of Bangladesh’s exports, making the country the world’s second-largest garment exporter.