Jamaat ameer criticises governance failures, pledges justice and reform

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Shafiqur Rahman on Saturday said that women remain unsafe at home, on the streets and in workplaces, while ordinary people continue to suffer due to extortion, false cases and widespread corruption.

Speaking as the chief guest at an election rally of the 11-party alliance at New Field Ground in Habiganj on Saturday ahead of the 13th National Parliamentary Election, he questioned whether this was the Bangladesh envisioned by the Liberation War martyrs.

Claiming that Tk28 lakh crore had been siphoned off abroad over the past 15 and a half years, he said the money belonged to the country’s people and blamed repeated governing parties for failing to ensure accountability and good governance, said a press release.

Shafiqur pledged that if given the opportunity to govern, Jamaat would establish a corruption-free Bangladesh, end extortion, ensure equal justice under the law and protect the dignity and security of women.

He said elected representatives would be required to publicly disclose their annual income and expenditure.

He also promised reforms in education, employment, labour welfare and rural industrialisation, and vowed to ensure religious harmony, saying people of all faiths would enjoy equal rights and security.

Urging voters to support the alliance-backed candidates, he said Jamaat sought not party victory but the victory of Bangladesh’s 180 million people through justice, unity and accountable leadership.