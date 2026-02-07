Liaquat Ali Khan Mukul Elected Asian TV Chairman

Prominent businessman and entrepreneur Md. Liaquat Ali Khan Mukul has been elected as the chairman of Asian Television. He was unanimously elected chairman at a board meeting held at the Asian Television office on January 26.

The newly elected chairman of Asian Television, Md. Liaquat Ali Khan Mukul, is the chairman of Rupayan Group, one of the leading companies in the real estate sector. He is also the chairman of Daily Desh Rupantor and Desh Radio.

Md. Liaquat Ali Khan Mukul is also the elected director of the Association of Television Channel Owners (ATCO).