Sunway Medical Centre attracts growing number of Bangladeshi patients

Malaysia is emerging as a top medical travel destination for Bangladeshi patients, with Sunway Medical Centre (SMC) in Kuala Lumpur attracting a growing number seeking advanced healthcare.

Patients and families cite Malaysia’s combination of world-class treatment, advanced technology, predictable costs, and patient-friendly services as major reasons for the shift from Thailand, China, and Singapore.

Treatments include cancer care, cardiac and orthopaedic procedures, complex surgery, fertility treatments, and advanced diagnostics. Malaysia’s affordability is particularly appealing for longer hospital stays, multiple procedures, and follow-up visits.

SMC, established 26 years ago, is Malaysia’s largest private quaternary hospital, offering 28 Centres of Excellence and over 60 medical specialities.

It is the first private hospital in Malaysia to receive accreditations from the Joint Commission International (USA), Australian Council on Healthcare Standards, and Malaysian Society for Quality in Health, and it was ranked No. 1 in Malaysia by Newsweek’s World’s Best Hospitals 2025.

To ease coordination, SMC works through its local representative in Dhaka, JG Healthcare Limited, which helps patients with doctor appointments, case submission, treatment planning, cost estimation, visa and travel assistance, accommodation, flight support, air ambulance services, on-ground coordination in Malaysia, and post-treatment follow-up.

Patients can contact JG Healthcare’s 24/7 helpline at +880133 518 1711 or email info@jghealthcare.com for assistance.