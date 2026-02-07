Prof Yunus happy over polls preparations, says next week ‘very crucial’

Expressing satisfaction over the steps taken so far as part of election-centric preparations, Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus on Saturday said the next one week would be very crucial as the twin elections – national election and referendum – are scheduled to take place on 12 February.

“We are satisfied. We are very happy,” Chief Adviser’s Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam told reporters quoting the chief adviser as saying at a high-profile meeting on the election preparation held at the state guesthouse Jamuna.

At the beginning of the meeting, Prof Yunus said the main challenge is to make the voting “perfect” and described the next week very crucial.

The chief adviser expressed satisfaction over election camping across the country that is taking place in a “peaceful and cordial atmosphere.”

He sees such a smooth campaign as a positive sign for the country’s political culture and hopes that the election will be festive and safe where people, including women will join with the whole family.

The meeting, chaired by the chief adviser, reviewed overall preparations, security deployment and challenges.