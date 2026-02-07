No scope for election engineering this time: EC Masud

Election Commissioner Abdur Rahmanel Masud on Saturday said there is no possibility of any form of “engineering” in the upcoming election, as the Election Commission, administration, and law enforcement agencies are working in close coordination to ensure a free, fair, and acceptable vote.

Speaking to journalists after a coordination meeting with members of a law enforcement–led cell at the Circuit House hall room in Rangpur city on Saturday afternoon, Masud said the sole objective of all concerned authorities is to deliver a credible election to the nation.

During the meeting, detailed discussions were held on election-time security arrangements, the overall environment at polling centers, duties of officials on election day, and special preparations for high-risk areas.

“The 13th National Parliamentary Election is not facing any pressure, influence, or interference,” the election commissioner said.

“The overall law and order situation in the country is satisfactory, and the EC and all relevant agencies are fully prepared to organise a free, fair, and acceptable election,” he added.

He also urged citizens to refrain from any activities that could undermine or call into question the credibility of the election.

Reiterating his position, Masud said, “There is no scope for any kind of engineering in the election. The EC, administration, and law enforcement agencies are working together. Our only goal is to present the nation with a good and acceptable election.”

He added that the EC is closely monitoring the entire electoral process and warned that no irregularities or disorder would be tolerated.

“The Commission will take a tough stance against negligence of duty or violations of the code of conduct. Necessary security arrangements have been ensured at every polling center so that voters can cast their ballots without hindrance,” he said.

Members of the law enforcement agencies present at the meeting said they are on the highest level of alert to ensure a peaceful election and called for the deployment of additional police and security personnel in areas identified as high-risk.

Responding to their concerns, the election commissioner assured that security would be strengthened at all polling centers as required.

The meeting was also informed that any attempt to spread rumours or misinformation on social media surrounding the election would be dealt with immediately. Alongside cyber monitoring, field-level administrative activities are being further intensified.

Rangpur Deputy Commissioner and District Election Returning Officer Enamul Ahsan was present at the meeting.

Senior officials from the army, police, Ansar, returning officers from eight districts of the division, upazila election officers, and other senior law enforcement officials also attended.