BNP to prioritise Teesta mega project if elected: Tarique

BNP Chairman Tarique Rahman on Saturday said that if the party comes to power, priority will be given to implementing the Teesta mega project.

He made the pledge while addressing an election rally at the Nilphamari municipality ground this afternoon.

Tarique said that initiatives will be taken to develop Nilphamari as an industrial zone through the establishment of factories.

In addition, training centres will be set up to equip young people and unemployed youth with skills, he said, adding that various measures will be implemented for farmers’ welfare, including providing agricultural cards and other benefits.

He emphasised that if the BNP comes to power, religion or caste will not be a factor. “I want to clearly say that the politics of the future will focus on nation-building. We want to work together regardless of party or opinion and move forward together,” he said.

Tarique urged people to view the upcoming polls as an election for nation-building and called on them to vote for the sheaf of paddy on 12 February to build a safe Bangladesh for all.