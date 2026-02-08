Bangladeshi products showcased at Ambiente Fair 2026 in Germany

Bangladesh is participating in the prestigious Ambiente Fair 2026, one of the world’s leading international consumer goods and lifestyle trade fairs, currently underway in Frankfurt, Germany.

A total of 34 Bangladeshi companies are showcasing their products at the event this year, said a press release.

Of these, five companies are participating under the direct management of the Export Promotion Bureau (EPB): Tarango, Jute Crafts BD, MAAF Craft and Fashion, Sonali Aansh Industries Limited, and ECO Crave Limited.

Through handicrafts, jute and eco-friendly products, home décor, lifestyle items, and sustainable consumer goods, Bangladeshi exhibitors are highlighting the country’s creative diversity, aesthetic excellence, innovation, and competitiveness in the international market.

With thousands of exhibitors and buyers from around the world, Ambiente Fair 2026 is considered a key platform for creating new market opportunities, promoting sustainable and innovative products, and expanding global business networks in the consumer goods sector.

Bangladesh’s Ambassador to Germany, Mohammad Zulkarnain, and the Embassy’s Commercial Counsellor, Chowdhury Md Golam Rabbi, visited the fair and interacted with participating Bangladeshi companies as well as international buyers and sellers.

The ambassador emphasised the growing demand in the European market for environmentally friendly, sustainable, and internationally compliant products and stressed the importance of market diversification through new products and designs while maintaining compliance, quality, and product safety.

Participating Bangladeshi companies reported strong business interest and promising prospects at the fair, with many engaged in direct business discussions and meetings with international buyers.

Despite some challenges related to limited production capacity, the interest shown by global buyers in Bangladeshi products was described as highly encouraging amid ongoing global economic challenges.