Nahid Islam will be made minister if 11-party alliance wins: Jamaat Ameer

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Dr. Shafiqur Rahman has announced that if the 11-party alliance wins the 13th national parliamentary election, Nahid Islam, the Dhaka-11 constituency candidate and convener of the NCP, will be made a minister.

He made the announcement on Sunday at an election rally in the capital’s Badda.

”Young friends, get ready to take responsibility for Bangladesh. We have nominated Nahid Islam here. In future, we will put Nahid in the cockpit of the airplane called Bangladesh as the pilot, while we will sit in the back seats as passengers.”

”February 12 will not come again and again. The unfinished work of August 5 will be completed on February 12. The day to repay the debt of the blood shed by my brothers and sisters for that aspiration is February 12.”

Mentioning that the previous leadership lacked honesty, Jamaat Ameer said, ”No one can stop the development of Bangladesh. The people of this country are talented and hardworking. Hope that, the youth will not disappoint us. They will lead us forward.”

He further added, the youth have expressed their perspective. On that day, the people will show a red card to the corrupt, extortionists and loan defaulters.