‘If Feb 12 fails, Aug 5 will also fail’

Jatiya Nagarik Party (NCP) Convener Nahid Islam on Sunday said that if February 12 fails, then August 5 will also be considered a failure.

”Just as we made August 5 successful, we will also make February 12 successful. InShaAllah, we will return home with victory on February 12,” he said while addressing a rally in Dhaka’s Badda this morning.

Nahid Islam said there is an acute shortage of playgrounds, schools, and hospitals in the Dhaka-11 constituency. ”You all know this. One hundred per cent depend on the private sector. There is no government hospital, no government high school in Dhaka-11. There are only 15 government primary schools. The education and healthcare systems are entirely dependent on the private sector. During the monsoon, nearly 60 per cent of the roads go underwater even after light rainfall, causing severe waterlogging.”

The main reason behind the lack of development in this constituency area is political.

”That political reason is land grabbers. Hundreds of people’s lands, hundreds of acres of khas land and common water bodies in this area have been illegally occupied and filled up.”

Nahid added, they are not only hopeful of victory in the Dhaka-11 constituency, but are also optimistic about winning across the entire country.