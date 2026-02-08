BNP to remain uncompromising in protecting people’s rights: Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Sunday said that BNP will always protect the rights of all people, regardless of religion, especially that of women.

“I firmly believe that no one is a minority in this country. There are no minorities in this country. Everyone is a citizen of Bangladesh. Therefore, there is no reason to be afraid. I promise that BNP will remain uncompromising in safeguarding the rights of all citizens—Hindu and Muslim alike—especially the rights of women,” he said.

The BNP leader made the remarks while addressing a rally at Jagannathpur of Thakurgaon district on Sunday.

He also urged people to stand with confidence, saying he has always stood by them and that no one will be allowed to harm any citizen.

The BNP leader also called for new leadership to steer the country forward. “Let the prime minister be a young person with fresh ideas who can take the country ahead. Let us all stand together in favour of that change,” he added.

Referring to the referendum, Fakhrul urged people to vote “Yes” to take a stand in favour of state reforms.

“This referendum has one fundamental question—who wants reforms and who does not. Those who want reforms will vote ‘Yes’ and those who do not will vote ‘No’. We all want reforms, so I urge everyone to cast a ‘Yes’ vote,” he said.

He also said reforms are essential to put the state back on the right track. “To fix the country, reforms are necessary, and this referendum is meant to decide that,” he added.

Fakhrul reiterated that the BNP would always protect the rights of all people, irrespective of religion.