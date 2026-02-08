BNP press conference in Sylhet : Propaganda, preparation to seize voting centre alleged

BNP has alleged that an anti-liberation and evil group is systematically spreading false information, rumors and propaganda in Sylhet ahead of the upcoming national elections. At the same time, the party has raised serious allegations such as preparations to seize polling stations, openly buying votes, obtaining votes through religious enticements and illegally using the Election Commission’s confidential voter list with photographs.

Metropolitan BNP President (Acting) Rezaul Hasan Qays Lodi raised these allegations at a press conference organized at the main election office of BNP nominated candidate for Sylhet-1 constituency Khandaker Abdul Muktadir on Saturday.

He said in a written statement that when the country’s democratic trend is moving forward centered on the national parliament elections, a political group that is sure to lose is trying to create instability across the country.

He alleged that the group is deliberately misleading the general public by spreading false and baseless statements against candidates for various parliamentary constituencies in Sylhet. Rumors are being spread on various platforms, including social media, to create panic in the public mind, which is a direct blow to the country’s democratic process.

The written statement further states that a political party is targeting young children and women and presenting false information by going door to door in various areas of Sylhet. Children and adolescents are being used in the election campaign, which is a clear violation of the election code of conduct. At the same time, it is alleged that religion is being used in public meetings to solicit votes by showing the ‘temptation of heaven’.

At the press conference, BNP leaders said that they have received information that a particular political party is preparing to seize control of several polling stations in the city and Sadar upazila. A list of risky polling stations where there is a risk of illegal influence, armed maneuvers or violence influencing the vote has already been submitted to the administration. A request has been made to the District Returning Officer to deploy adequate law enforcement forces in those centers to maintain a peaceful environment before and after the vote.

BNP alleges that candidates of the opposing political party and their supporters are buying votes with money on a large scale. They claim to have evidence that money is being openly distributed among low-income people. The press conference also said that the local administration of Sylhet has been informed of the matter along with evidence.

Apart from this, there were allegations of intimidation of people from religious and ethnic minority communities in various areas of Sylhet by threatening them not to go to the polling stations. BNP leaders claimed that there has been an abnormal increase in the presence of outsiders in at least three of the six parliamentary constituencies in the district. It was feared that these outsiders could influence the elections and create an unstable situation in the area.

The press conference also made a more serious allegation that the opposition candidate’s supporters have illegally collected the Election Commission’s confidential and protected ‘photographed voter list’. They are going door-to-door with the list and distributing it among the voters. According to the election law, the photographed voter list is reserved for the use of election officials only. No candidate or their supporters have any legal right to personally store, photocopy or distribute this list.

BNP leaders said that publishing voters’ personal photos and information in this way is against civil rights. By going door to door and displaying lists with photos, a kind of hidden psychological pressure is being created on voters. If election campaigns are conducted by illegally using government documents, the impartiality of the election is seriously undermined.

The press conference demanded an immediate end to these illegal activities. Those involved in supplying and distributing voter lists with photographs were called for being identified and brought to exemplary punishment. At the same time, it was demanded to ensure the security and privacy of every voter.

BNP leaders said they want a free, fair and impartial election. However, if such blatant violations of the election code of conduct continue, the voting rights of the common people and the trust in the entire electoral system will be lost. They demanded that the administration take prompt and effective action by drawing attention to this issue through the media.

The press conference was attended by District BNP President Abdul Qayyum Chowdhury, BNP National Executive Committee Deputy Microfinance Secretary Abdur Razzak, former Metropolitan BNP Convener Abdul Qayyum Jalali Panki, Metropolitan BNP General Secretary Imdad Hossain Chowdhury, former General Secretary Badruzzaman Selim, Metropolitan BNP Vice-President Mahbub Qadir Shahi, Syed Sisbah Uddin, Nurul Momin Chowdhury Khokon, Abdur Rahim Mallick, Metropolitan Joint Secretary Najibur Rahman Najib, District Joint Secretary Siddiqur Rahman Paplu, former Metropolitan Chhatra Dal President Nurul Islam Siddiqui Khaled, Metropolitan BNP Joint Secretaries Abdul Wahid Suhel and Nadir Khan, District BNP Kohinur Ahmed and District Volunteer Dal Convener Abdul Ahad Khan Jamal, as well as leaders of BNP and its affiliates.