Distribution of certificates for the Aflatun Nesa Hifzul Quran Scholarship Examination and unveiling of the collection Amar Ma

Matiar Chaudhary:

On the morning of February 7, 2026, in the premises of Guptargaon

Hafiziya Madrasa in Kamalbazar Union, Dakshinsurma Upazila, Sylhet, A ceremony was held

to distribute certificates for the Aflatun Nesa Hifzul Quran Scholarship Examination and

unveil the collection Amar Ma. The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Md.

Shoab Ali, member of Ward No. 6 of Kamalbazar Union, Chairman of Aflatun Nesa-Pir Baks

Foundation, and under the direction of Hafiz Qari M. A. Rahim, General Secretary of Hifzul

Quran Scholarship Examination Management Council Writer Mamun Rashid, former

professor of South Surma Government Degree College, was present as the chief guest.

Maulana Nazrul Islam, President of Anjuman-e-Al-Islah, Kamalbazar Union Branch No. 10,

Hafiz Maulana Mufti Sheikh Md. Abdul Mukit, Head Teacher of Hifz Branch of Guptargaon

Hafiziya Dakhil Madrasa, were present as special guests at the event. mam and Khatib of

Guptargaon Central Jame Mosque Hafiz Maulana Md. Ali Ahmed, Assistant Headmaster of

Dhargaon Hafizia Madrasa Hafiz Maulana Abdus Shahid, Assistant Teacher of Quranic

Garden Model Madrasa Hafiz Abdul Malik, Anwar Hossain Fazal, an expatriate from the UK,

Liaqat Mia, Abdul Karim, Shafiq Mia, Abdul Mutlib, Aftab Mia, Master Abdul Hai, social

worker Abu Salman Chowdhury, teacher Masuk Mia, teacher Azam Ali, banker Anwar

Hossain, Dakhil Madrasa Superintendent Abdul Hamid.

At the beginning of the program, Hafiz Sharif Uddin recited from the Holy Quran and Riaz

Uddin performed Islamic music. The welcome address was delivered by young politician

Azad Mia, vice-president of the Aflatun Nesa Hifzul Quran Scholarship Examination

Management Council, and assistant professor poet Shamsul Haque bin Aftab. Among

others present at the event were Hafiz Abdul Haque, expatriate Sultan Mia, Hafiz Joynal

Abedin, Hafiz Rakib Ali, Rafiq Mia, local teacher Abdul Wahab, Badsha Mia, Abdul Kalam,

Abu Taher, Kabir Mia, Sunu Mia, Rahmat Ali Khokon, Azadur Rahman Sumon, Nizam

Rahman, Abul Hasnat Nayon, Nabid Hasan, Zikrul Islam and Nafis Iqbal among others.

A total of 12 scholarships were awarded, three each in four categories. The first-place

scholarship recipients were given a certificate, a prize bond of five thousand taka, and

valuable Islamic books. The second-place scholarship recipients were given a certificate, a

prize bond of three thousand taka, and valuable Islamic books. The third place scholarship

recipients were given a certificate, a prize bond of two thousand taka, and valuable Islamic

books.

In addition, all those who participated in the scholarship exam were awarded, The

scholarship recipients are Sheikh Rahim of Guptargaon Hafiziya Dakhil Madrasa, who

secured first place in the Hifz Takmil (30 Para) category, Muhibur Rahman of Guptargaon

Hafizia Dakhil Madrasa secured the second place and Kamran Hossain of Guptargaon Hafizia

Dakhil Madrasa secured the third place.

Abdur Rahman Aqib of Quranic Garden Model Madrasa secured first place in the Hifz Higher

Secondary (20 Para) category, Jasim Uddin of Dhargaon Hafizia Madrasa secured second

place, while Junaid Ahmed of Dhargaon Hafizia Madrasa secured third place

Zahid Ahmed of Guptargaon Hafiziya Dakhil Madrasa secured first place in the Hifz

Secondary (10th grade) category, Milad Ahmed of Quranic Garden Model Madrasa secured

second place, while Abu Saleh Ramzan of Dhargaon Hafiziya Madrasa secured third place.

Ashfaq bin Masum of Quranic Garden Model Madrasa won first place in the Hifz Ebtedayi (5

Para) category. Shahan Ahmed of Quranic Garden Model Madrasa won second place, while

Rahat Ahmed of Quranic Garden Model Madrasa won third place.

In his speech as the chief guest, Professor Mamun Rashid said: – The Holy Quran is easy,

easy, easyBecause of this, even blind children can memorize the Quran and become Hafiz.

In this Quran, Allah Almighty has summarized the facts and conclusions of science fourteen

hundred years ago. No one can talk about new and unprecedented knowledge and science.

Allah Almighty has revealed everything through His Messenger. Finally, the program

concluded with a prayer led by Maulana Nazrul Islam.