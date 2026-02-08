Distribution of certificates for the Aflatun Nesa Hifzul Quran Scholarship Examination and unveiling of the collection Amar Ma

Matiar Chaudhary:
On the morning of February 7, 2026, in the premises of Guptargaon
Hafiziya Madrasa in Kamalbazar Union, Dakshinsurma Upazila, Sylhet, A ceremony was held
to distribute certificates for the Aflatun Nesa Hifzul Quran Scholarship Examination and
unveil the collection Amar Ma. The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Md.
Shoab Ali, member of Ward No. 6 of Kamalbazar Union, Chairman of Aflatun Nesa-Pir Baks
Foundation, and under the direction of Hafiz Qari M. A. Rahim, General Secretary of Hifzul
Quran Scholarship Examination Management Council Writer Mamun Rashid, former
professor of South Surma Government Degree College, was present as the chief guest.
Maulana Nazrul Islam, President of Anjuman-e-Al-Islah, Kamalbazar Union Branch No. 10,
Hafiz Maulana Mufti Sheikh Md. Abdul Mukit, Head Teacher of Hifz Branch of Guptargaon
Hafiziya Dakhil Madrasa, were present as special guests at the event. mam and Khatib of
Guptargaon Central Jame Mosque Hafiz Maulana Md. Ali Ahmed, Assistant Headmaster of
Dhargaon Hafizia Madrasa Hafiz Maulana Abdus Shahid, Assistant Teacher of Quranic
Garden Model Madrasa Hafiz Abdul Malik, Anwar Hossain Fazal, an expatriate from the UK,
Liaqat Mia, Abdul Karim, Shafiq Mia, Abdul Mutlib, Aftab Mia, Master Abdul Hai, social
worker Abu Salman Chowdhury, teacher Masuk Mia, teacher Azam Ali, banker Anwar
Hossain, Dakhil Madrasa Superintendent Abdul Hamid.
At the beginning of the program, Hafiz Sharif Uddin recited from the Holy Quran and Riaz
Uddin performed Islamic music. The welcome address was delivered by young politician
Azad Mia, vice-president of the Aflatun Nesa Hifzul Quran Scholarship Examination
Management Council, and assistant professor poet Shamsul Haque bin Aftab. Among
others present at the event were Hafiz Abdul Haque, expatriate Sultan Mia, Hafiz Joynal
Abedin, Hafiz Rakib Ali, Rafiq Mia, local teacher Abdul Wahab, Badsha Mia, Abdul Kalam,
Abu Taher, Kabir Mia, Sunu Mia, Rahmat Ali Khokon, Azadur Rahman Sumon, Nizam
Rahman, Abul Hasnat Nayon, Nabid Hasan, Zikrul Islam and Nafis Iqbal among others.
A total of 12 scholarships were awarded, three each in four categories. The first-place
scholarship recipients were given a certificate, a prize bond of five thousand taka, and
valuable Islamic books. The second-place scholarship recipients were given a certificate, a
prize bond of three thousand taka, and valuable Islamic books. The third place scholarship
recipients were given a certificate, a prize bond of two thousand taka, and valuable Islamic
books.
In addition, all those who participated in the scholarship exam were awarded, The
scholarship recipients are Sheikh Rahim of Guptargaon Hafiziya Dakhil Madrasa, who
secured first place in the Hifz Takmil (30 Para) category, Muhibur Rahman of Guptargaon
Hafizia Dakhil Madrasa secured the second place and Kamran Hossain of Guptargaon Hafizia
Dakhil Madrasa secured the third place.
Abdur Rahman Aqib of Quranic Garden Model Madrasa secured first place in the Hifz Higher
Secondary (20 Para) category, Jasim Uddin of Dhargaon Hafizia Madrasa secured second
place, while Junaid Ahmed of Dhargaon Hafizia Madrasa secured third place
Zahid Ahmed of Guptargaon Hafiziya Dakhil Madrasa secured first place in the Hifz
Secondary (10th grade) category, Milad Ahmed of Quranic Garden Model Madrasa secured
second place, while Abu Saleh Ramzan of Dhargaon Hafiziya Madrasa secured third place.
Ashfaq bin Masum of Quranic Garden Model Madrasa won first place in the Hifz Ebtedayi (5
Para) category. Shahan Ahmed of Quranic Garden Model Madrasa won second place, while
Rahat Ahmed of Quranic Garden Model Madrasa won third place.
In his speech as the chief guest, Professor Mamun Rashid said: – The Holy Quran is easy,
easy, easyBecause of this, even blind children can memorize the Quran and become Hafiz.
In this Quran, Allah Almighty has summarized the facts and conclusions of science fourteen
hundred years ago. No one can talk about new and unprecedented knowledge and science.
Allah Almighty has revealed everything through His Messenger. Finally, the program
concluded with a prayer led by Maulana Nazrul Islam.