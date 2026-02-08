Habiganj Society UK hosts reception in honor of British footballer Hamza Chowdhury

Matiar Chowdhury:
On Tuesday, February 3, 2026, Habiganj Society UK, the
largest organization of Habiganj residents living in the UK, presented the
meritorious son of Habiganj, A reception and gala dinner was organized in
honor of international footballer and England Premier League player and
current Bangladesh national team player Hamza Chowdhury. The event was
divided into three parts. In the first part, the prestigious Birmingham hall was
packed to the brim before the ceremony began at 7 p.m. The entire hall was
decorated with various festoons and banners in honor of Hamza Chowdhury.
When Hamza Chowdhury entered the hall, small children and the guests
waved the Bangladeshi flag and welcomed him.
Hamza Chowdhury was welcomed by the society's president Majedul Haque
Chowdhury Mintu, secretary M. A. Muntakim, advisors Rana Mia Chowdhury,
Shamshed Bakhat Chowdhury and treasurer Zia Talukder. Mufti Abdullah
Chowdhury recited from the Holy Quran at the beginning of the meeting. The
reception was presided over by the society's president, Majedul Haque
Chowdhury Mintu, and jointly conducted by advisor Rana Mia Chowdhury and
treasurer Zia Talukder. In his welcome speech, the organization's president,
Hamza Chowdhury, welcomed everyone present and thanked the organization
for attending the event.
Society Secretary M. A. Muntakim expressed gratitude for Hamza Chowdhury
and his family being present. In his speech, the secretary thanked the society
for its activities and Hamza Chowdhury for accepting membership as an active
member of the Habiganj Society
In the second part of the ceremony, Hamza Chowdhury was awarded the crest
and membership of the Baran and the pride of Habiganj. First, Hamza
Chowdhury was presented with a crest by the Habiganj Society UK. Later,
Hamza Chowdhury presented the crest to Mohammad Maruf Ahmed, advisor
of Habiganj Society UK and president of Birmingham Bangla Press Club, for
"Outstanding Contribution to the Media".Maruf Ahmed has been involved in
journalism and literary practice for more than three decades and is a prolific
writer and essayist. He has been editing the Bangla Voice newspaper for
almost 20 years.
Then, journalist A Rahman Oli was awarded the Habiganj Society UK Media
Award for being elected as the 1st Joint General Secretary with a record
number of votes in the UK Bangla Reporters Unity UK election. Hamza
Chowdhury handed over the crest to journalist Oli. Journalist A Rahman Oli
started his journalism career in 1997 as a photojournalist with the weekly
Habiganj Parikrama. Later, he worked as a senior staff reporter for a daily
newspaper in Dhaka for about 8 years. He has been involved in this profession
for almost 28 years. He is currently serving as the Chip Editor of the news
portal "Channel NRB UK", the London correspondent of the Daily Habiganj
Express and the UK correspondent of the Daily Suprabhat Michigan.
After the award ceremony, a dinner was organized in honor of the guests. The
third phase included a photo session and a delightful cultural program.
Everyone participated in the photo session with Hamza Chowdhury. The entire
ceremony was enlivened by songs sung by Hamza Chowdhury's father Dewan
Morshed Chowdhury, A Rahman Rahman Oli, Advocate Mir Golam Mostafa,
and renowned Birmingham singer Sebul. It is worth noting that a large
number of expatriate Habiganj residents from various cities in the United
Kingdom participated in the event.