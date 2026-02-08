Habiganj Society UK hosts reception in honor of British footballer Hamza Chowdhury

Matiar Chowdhury:

On Tuesday, February 3, 2026, Habiganj Society UK, the

largest organization of Habiganj residents living in the UK, presented the

meritorious son of Habiganj, A reception and gala dinner was organized in

honor of international footballer and England Premier League player and

current Bangladesh national team player Hamza Chowdhury. The event was

divided into three parts. In the first part, the prestigious Birmingham hall was

packed to the brim before the ceremony began at 7 p.m. The entire hall was

decorated with various festoons and banners in honor of Hamza Chowdhury.

When Hamza Chowdhury entered the hall, small children and the guests

waved the Bangladeshi flag and welcomed him.

Hamza Chowdhury was welcomed by the society's president Majedul Haque

Chowdhury Mintu, secretary M. A. Muntakim, advisors Rana Mia Chowdhury,

Shamshed Bakhat Chowdhury and treasurer Zia Talukder. Mufti Abdullah

Chowdhury recited from the Holy Quran at the beginning of the meeting. The

reception was presided over by the society's president, Majedul Haque

Chowdhury Mintu, and jointly conducted by advisor Rana Mia Chowdhury and

treasurer Zia Talukder. In his welcome speech, the organization's president,

Hamza Chowdhury, welcomed everyone present and thanked the organization

for attending the event.

Society Secretary M. A. Muntakim expressed gratitude for Hamza Chowdhury

and his family being present. In his speech, the secretary thanked the society

for its activities and Hamza Chowdhury for accepting membership as an active

member of the Habiganj Society

In the second part of the ceremony, Hamza Chowdhury was awarded the crest

and membership of the Baran and the pride of Habiganj. First, Hamza

Chowdhury was presented with a crest by the Habiganj Society UK. Later,

Hamza Chowdhury presented the crest to Mohammad Maruf Ahmed, advisor

of Habiganj Society UK and president of Birmingham Bangla Press Club, for

"Outstanding Contribution to the Media".Maruf Ahmed has been involved in

journalism and literary practice for more than three decades and is a prolific

writer and essayist. He has been editing the Bangla Voice newspaper for

almost 20 years.

Then, journalist A Rahman Oli was awarded the Habiganj Society UK Media

Award for being elected as the 1st Joint General Secretary with a record

number of votes in the UK Bangla Reporters Unity UK election. Hamza

Chowdhury handed over the crest to journalist Oli. Journalist A Rahman Oli

started his journalism career in 1997 as a photojournalist with the weekly

Habiganj Parikrama. Later, he worked as a senior staff reporter for a daily

newspaper in Dhaka for about 8 years. He has been involved in this profession

for almost 28 years. He is currently serving as the Chip Editor of the news

portal "Channel NRB UK", the London correspondent of the Daily Habiganj

Express and the UK correspondent of the Daily Suprabhat Michigan.

After the award ceremony, a dinner was organized in honor of the guests. The

third phase included a photo session and a delightful cultural program.

Everyone participated in the photo session with Hamza Chowdhury. The entire

ceremony was enlivened by songs sung by Hamza Chowdhury's father Dewan

Morshed Chowdhury, A Rahman Rahman Oli, Advocate Mir Golam Mostafa,

and renowned Birmingham singer Sebul. It is worth noting that a large

number of expatriate Habiganj residents from various cities in the United

Kingdom participated in the event.