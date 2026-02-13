Shishir Manir admits defeat in Sunamganj-2, congratulates BNP’s Nasir

Shishir Manir, Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami candidate in the Sunamganj-2 constituency (Dirai-Shalla), has admitted defeat in the 13th National Parliament election.

At around 8:20pm on Thursday, Manir posted on his verified Facebook account acknowledging his defeat and extending his congratulations to his rival candidate Nasir Uddin Chowdhury.

In the post, he wrote: “Congratulations to Mr. Nasir Uddin Chowdhury, the BNP candidate, for winning in my constituency. Heartfelt congratulations to you.”

The post has already garnered more than 70,000 reactions and over 5,000 comments.

As of this report, the official results for the constituency have not yet been announced.