2 motorcyclists killed, 3 hurt in Sylhet, Habiganj

Two motorcyclists were killed and 3 others were injured in separate road accidents in Sylhet and Habiganj on Monday night.

The deceased are Jasim Uddin, 18, a Class XII student of Goainghat Government College and son of Abdul Haque of Goshgram village under Goainghat upazila in Sylhet, and Payel Gop, 23, son of Bhanu Gop of Narayanpur village under Sadar upazila in Habiganj, the police said.

Goainghat police station officer-in-charge Md Moniruzzaman said that a pickup van loaded with buffaloes hit a motorcycle on Goainghat-Sarighat road in Goainghat upazila at about 10:00pm on Monday, leaving the motorcycle driver, Jasim, and his two pillion riders critically injured.

He said that Jasim died on the spot immediately after the accident and the two pillion riders were sent to Sylhet Osmani Medical College Hospital after being rescued in a critical condition.

Habiganj sadar police station officer-in-charge Delwar Hossian said that Payel, along with his cousin Vishal, was going to Habiganj town on a motorcycle from Shaistaganj upazila on Monday night.

The motorcyclist lost control of the steering when they reached the Ratanpur area under Sadar upazila at about 10:30pm and hit a tractor parked on the side of the road.

He said that both Payel and his cousin Vishal were critically injured in the incident.

Later, locals took them to Habiganj Sadar Adhunik Hospital and attending doctors declared Payel dead on arrival, the police officer said.

He said that the seriously injured Vishal was sent to Sylhet Osmani Medical College Hospital for advanced treatment.