Public healthcare must be ensured despite constraints: Fakhrul

Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives Minister Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Sunday urged authorities to ensure health services for public even if it requires working with limited resources.

He made the remarks in the morning while talking to reporters after inspecting the 250-bed General Hospital in Thakurgaon.

Fakhrul, also BNP secretary general, said the establishment of a medical college in Thakurgaon has been confirmed.

He said the hospital’s supervisor would be provided with the necessary resources to maintain cleanliness and deliver proper health services.

A lift will also be arranged by the district administration to facilitate the movement of patients and their relatives.

Speaking on the overall health services in Thakurgaon Sadar Hospital and the district, he said the 250-bed general hospital will be expanded to 500 beds to better serve the local population.

Thakurgaon Deputy Commissioner Ishrat Farzana, Superintendent of Police Belal Hossain and health officials were present.