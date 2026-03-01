Bangladesh closely monitoring Middle East situation: Minister

The Bangladesh government is closely monitoring the situation in the Middle East, Religious Affairs Minister Kazi Shah Mofazzal Hossain Kaikobad said on Saturday.

He made the remarks while visiting passengers stranded at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport due to the ongoing tense situation in the region.

During the visit, the minister spoke with the stranded passengers, listened to their concerns, and assured them that the government is supporting them during this difficult time.

“The safety and welfare of the passengers is our top priority. Coordination is ongoing with the concerned authorities to ensure their speedy travel once the situation normalizes,” he said, urging everyone to remain patient.

Several international flights have been canceled amid the tension, leaving many Umrah passengers stranded. Flights to destinations including Amman, Kuwait, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Doha, and Bahrain have been suspended. Airport authorities and related agencies are working to manage the situation and provide information to passengers.

Besides, Bangladesh expressed deep concern over the welfare of its citizens in the Middle East in the wake of recent hostilities in the region including Iran.

Foreign Minister Dr Khalilur Rahman, State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shama Obaed Islam, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs Humaiun Kobir and Foreign Secretary Asad Alam Siam held an emergency meeting to review the evolving situation in the Middle East in the evening.