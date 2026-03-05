BNP delegation meets visiting US assistant secy Paul Kapur

A delegation of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) on Thursday met visiting S. Paul Kapur, the US Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs, to discuss Bangladesh–US relations and other issues of mutual interest.

The five-member BNP delegation held the meeting at Gulshan residence US Ambassador to Bangladesh, in the morning, BNP media cell member Shairul Kabir Khan said.

The delegation was led by BNP Standing Committee member Abdul Moyeen Khan. Other members included Barrister Nawshad Zamir, Mahbubur Rahman, Nayab Yusuf and Nipun Roy Chowdhury.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Moyeen Khan said the United States has long cooperated with Bangladesh in various areas as a well-wishing partner.

He said that with the new government assuming office, US officials are naturally interested in discussing the current situation in Bangladesh, the government’s policies and the future direction of bilateral relations.

When asked whether the meeting discussed any agreement signed with the United States, Moyeen Khan said the matter had been discussed between the US and the government.

He added that BNP delegation mainly discussed people-to-people relations between the two countries as well as the government’s policies.

According to him, the meeting also covered a range of issues including diplomatic, foreign and economic relations between Bangladesh and the United States.

Paul Kapur arrived in Dhaka on Tuesday on a two-day visit aimed at strengthening strategic ties between Bangladesh and the United States and exploring opportunities for cooperation in various sectors.