Tigresses regroup in Perth for do-or-die Uzbekistan clash

Bangladesh’s Tigresses have regrouped in Perth ahead of a must-win clash against Uzbekistan on Monday after suffering a heavy 5-0 defeat to DPR Korea in the AFC Women’s Asian Cup.

The Bangladesh Women’s National Football Team arrived in Perth on Saturday afternoon, shifting their focus quickly to recovery and preparation for the decisive Group B fixture.

The squad travelled from Sydney following Friday’s defeat and landed at around 2:30pm local time. After checking into the team hotel, the players and coaching staff headed to Kings Park for a light walk and stretching session to loosen up after the demanding travel and match schedule.

Team physiotherapist Isnad Zaman said the squad has recovered well despite the difficult outing against North Korea.

“It was a tough game. Mentally the girls were a bit upset straight after the match, which is normal, but they bounced back very quickly,” Isnad said.

He confirmed that the players remain physically strong ahead of the crucial encounter.

“To be honest, the China match was physically more challenging. Right now the players are feeling really good. There are no major injuries, only a few minor niggles that we will manage,” he added.

The medical team is now focused on ensuring the squad reaches peak condition before Monday’s showdown.

“We’ve just arrived in Perth and are setting up our medical room. Treatments will begin later today. The girls are in good spirits they are laughing and smiling, but also focused and ready for the next game,” Isnad said.

Meanwhile, the Group B race has already been settled at the top. DPR Korea hammered Bangladesh 5-0 before China cruised past Uzbekistan 3-0 to seal quarter-final spots for both sides with six points each.

Bangladesh and Uzbekistan remain pointless after two matches.

Monday’s clash will therefore decide third place in the group. A draw would favour Uzbekistan due to a slightly better goal difference. For Bangladesh, victory is the only route to keep their quarter-final hopes alive.