Ambassadors of Nepal, Bhutan discuss bilateral ties with Shama Obaed

Ambassador of Nepal to Bangladesh Ghanshyam Bhandari and Ambassador of Bhutan to Bangladesh Dasho Karma Hamu Dorjee called on Shama Obaed Islam, state minister for foreign affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Sunday.

The envoys congratulated the state minister on her assumption of the office and expressed their governments’ deep interest to work with the new Government of Bangladesh, said a press release.

State minister highlighted BNP Government’s high priority on fostering strong, mutually beneficial, and forward-looking relations with its neighbouring countries to promote regional peace and prosperity.

State minister congratulated the Nepalese ambassador and, through him, the Government and people of Nepal on the successful conduct of the recent parliamentary election.

Both sides discussed a range of issues of mutual interest, including trade and commerce, energy cooperation, connectivity, education, tourism, cultural exchange, and people-to-people contacts. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to deepening bilateral cooperation across various sectors and strengthening the longstanding friendly relations between Bangladesh and Nepal.

State minister and Bhutanese ambassador discussed the overall state of Bangladesh–Bhutan relations and expressed keen interest to further strengthen bilateral cooperation in different areas including trade and commerce, energy, connectivity, education and people-to-people contacts.

The state minister recalled with appreciation Bhutan’s historic recognition of Bangladesh in 1971. The two sides also discussed ongoing engagements, particularly on expansion of existing trade and the establishment of a Bhutanese Special Economic Zone in Kurigram.

During the meetings, views were also exchanged on enhancing regional cooperation. The state minister recalled the vision of late president Ziaur Rahman in establishing SAARC and emphasised the importance of reviving it to strengthen regional collaboration.