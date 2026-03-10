UNDP reaffirms partnership with Bangladesh on trade, development and climate

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has reaffirmed its partnership with Bangladesh on trade, development and climate priorities following meetings between its Resident Representative and several government ministers on Monday.

In posts on his verified social media platform X, UNDP Resident Representative in Bangladesh Stefan Liller said he met Commerce Minister Khandaker Abdul Muktadir to discuss their partnership around strengthening cooperation on trade policy, export competitiveness and development priorities as Bangladesh prepares for its graduation from Least Developed Country (LDC) status.

Liller also congratulated Dipen Dewan on his appointment as Minister of Chittagong Hill Tracts Affairs.

During the meeting, the two discussed UNDP’s longstanding presence in the Chittagong Hill Tracts (CHT) and reaffirmed cooperation on inclusive development, climate adaptation, biodiversity conservation and improved access to health and education.

The UNDP official also met Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir following his assumption of office as Minister of Local Government, Rural Development and Co-operatives.

Their discussion focused on the long-standing collaboration between UNDP and the ministry in areas including poverty reduction, urban resilience, climate adaptation and alternative dispute resolution mechanisms.

Liller was accompanied in the discussions by UNDP management and technical teams.