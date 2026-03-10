Ultra-processed foods may harm gut health, studies warn

Ultra-processed foods, widely consumed for convenience, may be disrupting gut health and reducing microbial diversity, according to recent research.

Experts say the additives in these foods, such as emulsifiers, artificial sweeteners, and colorings, can negatively impact the gut microbiome – the complex community of trillions of microorganisms that plays a key role in digestion, immunity, metabolism, and even mental health.

A healthy and diverse microbiome is associated with better gut function, lower inflammation, and longer lifespan, while reduced diversity is linked to sleep disorders, digestive issues, and chronic diseases.

Studies have shown that emulsifiers, commonly added to improve texture and extend shelf life in processed foods like ice cream, bread, and cakes, may lead gut bacteria to penetrate the intestinal mucus, triggering inflammation. Research in mice and humans has linked these additives to inflammatory bowel disease, type 2 diabetes, and even some cancers.

Clinical trials indicate that individuals with Crohn’s disease experienced fewer symptoms when consuming a diet low in emulsifiers, highlighting their potential impact on gut health.

Nutritionists recommend reducing reliance on ultra-processed foods and opting for fresh, minimally processed ingredients to maintain a healthy gut microbiome.

“Moderation is key. Cooking from scratch and eating a variety of fibre-rich foods can help protect gut health,” said experts.