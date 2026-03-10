5 simple lifestyle changes that may help slow biological ageing: Experts

Your “biological age” may say more about your health than the number of years you have lived. While chronological age counts your birthdays, biological age reflects how well your body’s systems are functioning — and how long you are likely to live.

With modern epigenetic testing, people can now estimate their biological age at home using a simple saliva sample. The results often reveal how diet, exercise, sleep and habits like smoking or drinking influence the pace of ageing. Experts say the encouraging news is that healthy choices can lower biological age, giving people more control over their long-term wellbeing.

Longevity specialists Dr Sophie Shotter and Nadine Baggott outline five lifestyle habits that can help slow the ageing process:

1. Stay active and keep a youthful mindset

Exercise is one of the strongest protective factors against age-related decline. Even a few minutes of daily physical activity — such as brisk walking or varied body movements — reduces the risk of serious illnesses. According to The Independent, exercise affects DNA methylation, a process that regulates genes linked to ageing signs like wrinkles and greying hair.

2. Choose healthier foods

Diet plays a major role in chronic disease and biological ageing. A study cited in the report found that nearly 2,700 women who adopted healthier eating habits for 6–12 months lowered their biological age by an average of 2.4 years. Experts recommend meals rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, nuts, legumes, lean proteins, fish and healthy fats to support cell repair and reduce stress on DNA.

3. Prioritise adequate sleep

Consistently getting about eight hours of sleep helps the body repair DNA, restore hormonal balance, reduce inflammation and clear cellular waste. Proper sleep lowers the risk of age-related conditions including diabetes, heart disease, cancer and dementia.

4. Avoid harmful habits

Smoking, vaping and excessive alcohol consumption significantly accelerate ageing. The report notes that smoking can age the lungs by more than four years and airway cells by nearly five years. These habits damage DNA, increase inflammation and put extreme stress on cells.

5. Manage stress effectively

Chronic stress disrupts hormonal responses and weakens the immune system, which can accelerate biological ageing. Experts say practising emotional regulation and stress-management techniques can add years to healthy life.

Research also indicates that external factors — such as loneliness, harsh climates, pollution and living conditions — influence how quickly people age. Their impact varies depending on genetics, level of exposure and overall lifestyle.