Bangladeshi injured as 2 drones fall near Dubai airport

A Bangladeshi national was among four airport staff injured after two drones fell near the vicinity of Dubai International Airport (DXB) on Wednesday morning, authorities confirmed.

According to Dubai authorities, the incident left one Bangladeshi, two Ghanaian nationals and one Indian national injured, reports Gulf News.

The Bangladeshi and the two Ghanaians sustained minor injuries while the Indian national suffered moderate injuries.

All of them received prompt medical attention.

Authorities said air traffic at the airport is operating normally.

Dubai Airports, which operates DXB and Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC), said operations had partially resumed from March 7 after a brief interruption.

Travellers have been advised not to travel to the airports unless their airline confirms their flight, as schedules may continue to change.

Earlier, on March 1, a concourse at DXB sustained minor damage in a separate incident that was quickly contained. Emergency response teams were immediately deployed and handled the situation in coordination with relevant authorities.

Airport authorities said four staff members were injured in that incident and were given immediate medical treatment. Most terminals had already been cleared of passengers due to contingency plans.

Dubai International Airport handled a record 95.2 million passengers last year, a 3.1 percent increase compared to the previous year, marking the busiest year in the airport’s history and the highest annual international passenger traffic recorded by any airport.

December was the busiest month in the airport’s history, with 8.7 million passengers, up 6.1 percent year on year. The fourth quarter was also the busiest ever with 25.1 million passengers, a 5.9 percent increase from the same period in 2024.

Total flight movements reached 118,000 in the fourth quarter, up 5 percent, bringing the annual total to 454,800, a rise of 3.3 percent year on year.