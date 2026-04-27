PM pledges LPG cards, free education up to degree level for women

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has announced that the government would introduce LPG gas cards for women and mothers to help ease household energy difficulties, referring to ongoing gas supply problems.

He added that every promise made to the people will be fulfilled in full as long as his government remains in office.

He made the remarks on Monday while addressing a public gathering after inaugurating the Ulshi Canal re-excavation programme in Jashore’s Sharsha upazila.

The prime minister said all government programmes would be designed for the welfare of the people.

PM Tarique also said the government would ensure free education for girls up to degree level as part of efforts to advance women’s education in Bangladesh.

He further alleged that some political parties were trying to divert the mandate expressed through the referendum toward other interests.

According to him, those seeking to use the “July Charter” for their own political benefit could disrupt public welfare programmes if successful.

He called on the people to remain alert regarding the issue.