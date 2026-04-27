BNP pays tribute to Sher-e-Bangla

BNP Standing Committee member Nazrul Islam Khan and Senior Joint Secretary General and Prime Minister’s Political Adviser Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, along with the leaders and activists of the party and its associated bodies, on Monday paid homage to Sher-e-Bangla AK Fazlul Huq on his 64th death anniversary.

The BNP leaders paid rich tributes to Sher-e-Bangla AK Fazlul Huq by placing floral wreaths and offering prayers for his soul at the grave in the Mausoleum of Three Leaders in the capital on Monday morning.

After paying tribute, Nazrul told journalists that Sher-e-Bangla AK Fazlul Huq, the leader of the common people of undivided Bengal, was a legendary figure in Bangladesh’s politics, whose contributions are still remembered by the nation with respect.

He also mentioned that tributes were paid on behalf of Prime Minister and BNP Chairman Tarique Rahman. “We placed floral wreaths on his grave and prayed for the forgiveness of his soul,” he said.

The BNP Standing Committee member said, “His contributions to the development of education, the judicial system, and other important institutions in the country are particularly memorable. Notably, the Peasant Tenancy Act, enacted for the benefit of farmers, has continued to play a role in the welfare of agricultural communities for generations.”

He further said Sher-e-Bangla had deep love for ordinary people, and the people also loved him. “Sher-e-Bangla’s historical landmarks have been destroyed, which is undesirable.”

Nazrul also expressed hope that necessary steps would be taken in the future to ensure his proper dignity and recognition.