Writ challenges legality of actions taken by Yunus-led interim govt

A writ petition has been filed challenging the legality of the overall actions taken during the tenure of the interim government led by former Chief Adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus.

The petition questions the validity of various decisions made by the government, including the enactment of laws, formation of reform commissions and the signing of domestic and international agreements.

It also seeks the formation of an inquiry commission to investigate these matters. In addition, the petition requests a review into whether there were any allegations of corruption against Dr Yunus during his tenure as chief adviser.

Senior Supreme Court lawyer Muhammad Mohsin Rashid filed the writ at the High Court Division in the public interest on Sunday (3 May).

The Cabinet Secretary and the Secretaries of the Ministry of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs have been made respondents in the writ.

On Monday, lawyer Muhammad Mohsin Rashid confirmed the filing of the petition and said a detailed briefing would be held at 1pm.

Earlier, the same lawyer had filed a writ challenging the legality of the oath-taking and formation process of the interim government. That petition was rejected by a High Court bench, after which he filed an appeal.

On 4 December 2024, the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court upheld a High Court verdict that had validated the oath-taking and formation process of the interim government led by Dr Muhammad Yunus.