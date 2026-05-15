Measles death toll tops 450 after 12 more children die in 24 hours

The total death toll of children from measles and related complications hit 351 on Friday morning, with 12 new fatalities reported in the previous 24 hours.

Four of the child fatalities were caused by confirmed measles cases, and eight others by suspected measles infections.

During 8am Thursday-8am Friday, 111 other children were infected with confirmed measles cases, and 1,192 children with measles-like symptoms, said the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) in a daily update.

In the latest fatalities from confirmed measles, two children died in Dhaka division, one died in Chattogram division, and one more died Barishal division.

Among the deaths from related symptoms, three succumbed in Dhaka division, three in Chattogram division, one in Mymensingh division and one in Sylhet division.

Since 15 March, 74 children have died from confirmed measles diagnosis, and 377 other children from related symptoms.

Since 15 March, 7,416 people have been diagnosed with measles, and 55,611 others from related symptoms.

Among the patients with symptoms, 40,176 people have been hospitalised and 36,055 have returned home following recovery.