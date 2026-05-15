National Zoo one of country’s key recreation and education centres: State minister

State Minister for Fisheries and Livestock Sultan Salauddin Tuku has said the Bangladesh National Zoo is one of the country’s important centres for recreation and education.

He made the remarks while paying a surprise visit to the National Zoo in the capital’s Mirpur on Friday.

During the visit, the state minister inspected different facilities of the zoo and exchanged views with officials and staff members concerned.

He inquired about the zoo’s overall environment, care and treatment of animals and birds, healthcare and food supply systems, security arrangements, and facilities available for visitors arriving from different parts of the country.

“Alongside ensuring a safe, hygienic and natural environment for animals and birds, modern and quality services must be provided for visitors,” he said.

The state minister also directed the authorities concerned to develop the zoo into a more modern, clean and visitor-friendly institution while ensuring a safe habitat for animals.

He urged all concerned to work sincerely to ensure animal welfare, biodiversity conservation and visitor safety.

Director General of the Department of Livestock Services Md Shahjaman Khan, Bangladesh National Zoo Curator Dr Md Atikur Rahman, and other officials and employees were present during the visit.