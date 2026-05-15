Bangladesh, US sign strategic energy cooperation agreement

Bangladesh and the United States (US) have formalised a new framework for collaboration in the energy sector, signing a memorandum of understanding in Washington aimed at strengthening Dhaka’s long term energy security.

The agreement was signed on Thursday at the US Department of Energy in Washington, DC, according to a message received on Friday.

Foreign Minister Dr Khalilur Rahman represented Bangladesh at the ceremony, while US Energy Secretary Chris Wright signed on behalf of the United States.

The Bangladesh Embassy in Washington said the pact comes at a time of heightened global uncertainty, with many nations grappling with energy supply risks linked to instability in the Middle East. Against this backdrop, Dhaka is seeking to diversify its energy sources and secure reliable, affordable and sustainable supply chains.

Under the memorandum, the two countries will work together on capacity building initiatives, technical cooperation and knowledge exchange. The partnership will also include joint studies in areas such as oil and gas exploration, geothermal energy and bioenergy development.

The agreement is expected to pave the way for increased imports of US energy products, including liquefied natural gas and liquefied petroleum gas, at competitive prices.

At the signing ceremony, Dr Khalilur Rahman described the deal as a significant step forward in the expanding bilateral relationship, and thanked Prime Minister Tarique Rahman and US President Donald Trump for their backing of the initiative.

Secretary Wright characterised the agreement as a historic moment in Bangladesh US ties, underscoring Washington’s commitment to deeper energy engagement with Dhaka.

Senior officials from the Bangladesh Embassy and representatives of the US Department of Energy attended the event.