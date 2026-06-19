Australia beat Bangladesh

Australia secured a seven-run victory over Bangladesh in the second T20I in Chattogram on Friday, defending a total of 196, to take a 2-0 lead in the three-match T20 International series.

Aaron Hardie held his nerve in a high-scoring final over, dismissing Bangladesh captain Towhid Hridoy for 35 off the final ball to restrict the hosts to 189 for 6.

Bangladesh needed 23 runs from the final six balls. Despite Hardie bowling two wides and conceding a six and a four to Hridoy, the Australian seam bowler secured the win when Hridoy sliced a slower ball to Tim David at wide long-on.

Bangladesh started their chase of 197 strongly, reaching 72 for 1 in the powerplay. Tanzid Hasan struck 30 off 15 balls before falling to Matt Renshaw, while Saif Hassan anchored the middle overs with 42 from 33 balls.

Soumya Sarkar made a quick 15, and Parvez Hossain Emon added 36 off 22 balls. The hosts looked well-placed at 130 for 2 in the 13th over, but the departures of Emon and Saif in quick succession slowed the momentum.

Nathan Ellis finished with the figure of 1 for 27 from his four overs to choke the scoring, while Hardie picked up 2 for 40, including the vital final wicket. Adam Zampa and Joel Davies claimed one wicket apiece.

Earlier, Australia chose to bat first at the Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium and posted 196 for 5, recovering from a top-order collapse that left them at 44 for 3 during the powerplay.

Left-arm spinner Nasum Ahmed took 2 for 27, dismissing Josh Inglis for 11 and Nikhil Chaudhary for 8. Nahid Rana and Mustafizur Rahman also took early wickets, removing Cooper Connolly and captain Mitchell Marsh respectively.

Renshaw and David rebuilt the innings with a 97-run partnership for the fourth wicket. David hit four sixes in his 26-ball 45 before falling to Abdul Gaffar Saqlain, who conceded 53 runs from his four overs.

Renshaw remained unbeaten on 89 from 52 balls, hitting five sixes and four boundaries to push the visitors to their match-winning total, reports UNB.