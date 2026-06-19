Canada thrash 9-man Qatar 6-0

Jonathan David’s hat-trick powered hosts Canada to a commanding 6-0 victory over Qatar in their second match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup at BC Place Stadium in Vancouver. The win marked Canada’s first three points of the tournament, while Qatar were left struggling after finishing the game with nine men.

Canada started the match on the front foot and quickly took control. Qatar goalkeeper Mahmoud Abu Nada denied Jonathan David’s powerful effort but failed to hold onto the ball, allowing Cyle Larin to score from the rebound. Larin had also found the net in Canada’s opening match against Bosnia and Herzegovina.

David doubled Canada’s lead in the 29th minute before Qatar’s situation worsened. Homam Ahmed was shown a straight red card after a VAR review overturned a penalty decision following his foul on Tajon Buchanan near the box. Qatar were reduced to 10 men before the half-hour mark.

Canada took full advantage of their numerical superiority and added a third goal before halftime, with David scoring his second of the night.

The second half brought further misery for Qatar as they were reduced to nine players in the 53rd minute. Assim Madibo received a red card for a dangerous challenge on Ismaël Koné, who was forced off with an injury.

With Qatar down to nine men, Canada dominated the remainder of the match. Nathan Saliba scored the fourth goal in the 64th minute from a free-kick and dedicated his celebration to injured teammate Koné by showing his jersey.

Canada added a fifth in the 75th minute when Qatar defender Mohammed Manei scored an own goal. David completed his hat-trick late in the match to seal a 6-0 victory, becoming only the second player at this World Cup to score three goals in a game after Lionel Messi.

The emphatic win gave the hosts a major boost in their campaign, while Qatar face mounting pressure after another disappointing performance.