3-day tourism festival begins at Srimangal

A three-day Harmony Festival showcasing the rich cultural heritage of ethnic communities began at Srimangal on Friday, aiming to promote sustainable cultural tourism, community-based tourism and local economic development.

Organised by Bangladesh Tourism Board the colourful festival, featuring traditional food, handicrafts, lifestyle exhibits and cultural performances of ethnic communities, was inaugurated at Fulchhara Tea Garden grounds at Srimangal by civil aviation and tourism minister Afroza Khanam.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said that the government under the leadership of prime minister Tarique Rahman was working to take forward the country’s tourism sector through employment generation and the promotion of ethnic tourism.

‘We are formulating plans to develop ethnic tourism and create employment opportunities in the tourism sector,’ she said.

Responding to demands from local communities, the minister said that the government would work towards establishing an Ethnic Cultural Academy to preserve and promote indigenous cultural heritage.

She also announced plans to expand Sylhet Airport to attract more foreign tourists, saying the government aims to showcase Sylhet as a premier tourism destination on the global stage.

State minister for civil aviation and tourism M Rashiduzzaman Millat said that the government’s election manifesto placed special emphasis on balanced regional development through community-based tourism, ethnic tourism and water tourism.

The festival has been organised to revive and sustainably preserve the diverse and endangered cultural traditions of small ethnic communities, he said.

He hoped that the festival would help introduce the unique traditions, customs and products of ethnic communities to both domestic and international visitors while contributing to sustainable tourism development.

Local lawmakers Naser Rahman and Mujibur Rahman Chowdhury, secretary of the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism Fahmida Akhtar and senior local administration officials attended the function.

Harmony Festival Season-2 features 27 stalls representing ethnic communities, displaying locally produced goods, traditional foods, clothing, ornaments, hunting tools and other cultural artifacts.

Visitors will also have the opportunity to experience traditional dances, songs, religious rituals and various cultural practices of the participating communities.

Officials said the festival was expected to strengthen community-based tourism in Srimangal and surrounding areas, enhance the economic capacity of ethnic communities and contribute to the growth of Bangladesh’s tourism industry.

They noted that a community-based tourism initiative run by the Manipuri community had already been operating successfully in the region.

As part of its tourism product development and promotional strategy, the Bangladesh Tourism Board plans to organise the Harmony Festival annually at Srimangal on a fixed date, enabling tour operators to develop inbound tourism packages and allowing foreign tourists to plan their visits in advance.

The BTB officials believed the initiative would play a significant role in promoting sustainable cultural development and expanding cultural tourism in Bangladesh.