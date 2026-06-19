UAE grants 30-day visa grace period

The Unite Arab Emirates (UAE) has announced a 30-day grace period for individuals who were previously exempted from visa overstay fines due to regional flight disruptions.

According to the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security (ICP), the grace period came into effect on June 10 and will remain valid until July 9, 2026.

The initiative offers eligible individuals a final opportunity to regularise their legal status and continue living and working in the UAE, or leave the country without facing any penalties.

The ICP said the decision was taken following the restoration of regional stability, which has ended the exceptional circumstances that led to the earlier fine exemptions.

Authorities clarified that beneficiaries are not required to take any additional steps to qualify for the grace period. Those wishing to remain in the UAE for employment or residency purposes may regularise their status during the one-month period, while those intending to leave can do so through standard departure procedures.

In March 2026, the ICP exempted individuals from overstay fines after airspace closures and flight suspensions prevented many from leaving the country. The exemption applied to visa holders, individuals with departure permits, and residents whose visas had been cancelled but who were unable to travel from February 28, 2026.

The authority said the earlier measure reflected the UAE’s humanitarian approach and its commitment to supporting residents and visitors during emergencies.

The ICP also urged affected individuals to follow its official communication channels for updates and regulatory guidance, reaffirming its commitment to providing efficient services and promoting compliance with immigration laws.