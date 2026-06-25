French ambassador, opposition leader discuss political situation, bilateral relations

French Ambassador to Bangladesh Jean-Marc Séré-Charlet made a courtesy call on Leader of the Opposition in the Jatiya Sangsad Shafiqur Rahman on Thursday at his office in the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban.

Political Attaché of the French Embassy Émilie Palahaune was also present during the meeting, said a press release.

The discussion was held in a cordial and warm atmosphere, focusing on Bangladesh’s political situation, the strengthening of democratic and constitutional institutions, the human rights situation, bilateral relations between Bangladesh and France, and economic and trade cooperation.

The two sides also underscored the importance of necessary reforms to ensure good governance and accountability. They discussed the need for responsible roles by all stakeholders in combating corruption and establishing the rule of law to attract foreign investment.

The opposition leader praised the long-standing diplomatic relations between Bangladesh and France and called on France to continue its cooperation in Bangladesh’s overall development.

Both sides expressed optimism that the existing friendly relations between the two countries would be further strengthened in the future.

Foreign Affairs Adviser to the Opposition Leader and Member of Parliament Mir Ahmad Bin Quasem Arman and member of the Foreign Affairs Advisory Committee Ali Ahmad Mabrur were present in the meeting.