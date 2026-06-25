Bangladesh, China signs four MoUs on media cooperation

Bangladesh and China on Thurday signed four memoranda of understanding (MoUs) to strengthen bilateral cooperation in media sector and promote the use of modern technologies.

According to a Bangladesh’s information and broadcasting ministry statement, Prime Minister Tarique Rahman and Chinese Premier Li Qiang witnessed the signing of the MoUs at Beijing’s historic Great Hall of the People.

It said Information and Broadcasting Minister Zahir Uddin Swapon and the heads of China’s state news agency Xinhua and China Media Group (CMG) inked the deals.

According to the statement the MoUs will expand opportunities for bilateral cooperation between Bangladesh and China in news and information exchange.

Simultaneously, it said the deals would ensure long-term partnerships and joint researches on media issues concerning the Global South, mutual use of modern technologies and technical cooperation and exchange of experience in broadcasting sector.

The release said the MoUs were expected to further strengthen existing friendly relations between the two countries and open new horizons for mutual cooperation in the media and information sectors.

Tarique Rahman reached China on 22 June on the second leg of his first overseas tour after visiting Malaysia while Swapon left Dhaka for Beijing on the next day to join his entourage and sign the deals.